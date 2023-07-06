Textbook summer weather with the heat, humidity and a chance of storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat and humidity is at typical summertime levels and will allow a few storms to pop up mainly during the second half of the day.

After some morning fog in spots, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Hot and muggy with a 30% coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, especially after 2 or 3 PM. Highs between 90 and 93 degrees, feeling like 95 to 100 with the heat index.

A few isolated thundershowers are possible tonight, especially before midnight. Watch for foggy spots Friday morning. Lows in the low 70s. We’ll then have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a few more showers and storms perhaps than Thursday, but still very hit-or-miss in nature.

We are on track this weekend to see more of the same pretty much. Either day could bring rain or storms to your neighborhood particularly during the afternoons and evenings. However, overall coverage is expected to be highest Sunday at around 50-60%. Highs will be in the low 90s with maybe a few mid 90s if you avoid the rain. Stay cool and always have inside plans ready to go this time of year.

It looks a little unsettled to start the next workweek with around a 60% coverage of scattered showers and storms before we return to spottier storm chances the rest of the week.

