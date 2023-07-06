Troup County deputy that saves couple from car fire speaks about incident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is being credited as a hero for saving a Troup County couple.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office posted dashcam footage of the deputy coming to the couple’s rescue from a fire.

News Leader 9 was along Hammett Road in Troup County, where Sheriff’s Deputy Carrla Querry saved two people’s lives from a fiery car crash last Friday. Querry says being able to them was all by the grace of God.

On June 30th, she says she got a call about an accident along Hammett Road.

“When I got there, I saw a vehicle that was off the roadway. I had debris all around it, and I could see it smoking,” said the deputy.

After getting close to the scene, Querry says she saw the flames and a bystander trying to put them out with a fire extinguisher.

“So, as soon as I turned around, I saw the patrol car pull up, and Carrla jumped out. I told her then I couldn’t get it out, so she grabbed her fire extinguisher. When she grabbed her fire extinguisher, they started telling us that people were still in the truck. By that time, the fire had gotten a lot worse,” said the bystander.

With the flames increasing, the deputy broke the windows with her baton. She was about to get one of the passengers out but struggled to get the other. Querry said she knew there was one person who could help in this situation.

“And she told me to get him out, and I told her we were going to. And so, I busted his window out, and there were some, I don’t know, who they were... there were some other people. They helped me pull him out, but the most important thing is I asked God to help me, and he sure did,” said Querry.

She says knowing the bystanders were already trying to save those lives before she arrived on the scene was very heartwarming.

“Makes you know that there is some good in the world, and there is good in our community. And there are people that want to help, and they want to come together, and they wanna give assistance, and that strengthens me as an officer to know that I can count on my fellow man,” said Querry.

The couple is currently recovering from their injuries and are expected to fully heal.

