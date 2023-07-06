Business Break
WTVM partners with Big Brothers, Big Sisters to host school supply drive
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Every summer, families across the Chattahoochee Valley struggle to buy all the school supplies needed for their kids to head to school prepared. WTVM is working with The Family Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley to ease that burden and set up students for success.

You can help make a difference by donating some suggested items on the list to the right at our sponsors locations:

  • #2 pencils
  • Erasers
  • Backpacks
  • Calculators
  • Binders
  • Notebooks
  • Paper
  • Folders
  • Scissors
  • Ballpoint pens
  • Ruler
  • Paperclips

Donations will be accepted through July 21 and will benefit The Family Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

You can drop supplies off at the following locations:

  • Sons Chevrolet Columbus - 3615 Manchester Expressway
  • Sons Ford Auburn - 2305 S. College Street
  • Chatt-a-Hoots: July Home Games at Golden Park Stadium - located at 4th Street in Columbus
    • Sat. July 8
    • Fri. July 14
    • Sat. July 15
    • Fri. July 21

WTVM will also host a one-day drop-off at our station on July 20 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

