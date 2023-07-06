WTVM partners with Big Brothers, Big Sisters to host school supply drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Every summer, families across the Chattahoochee Valley struggle to buy all the school supplies needed for their kids to head to school prepared. WTVM is working with The Family Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley to ease that burden and set up students for success.

You can help make a difference by donating some suggested items on the list to the right at our sponsors locations:

#2 pencils

Erasers

Backpacks

Calculators

Binders

Notebooks

Paper

Folders

Scissors

Ballpoint pens

Ruler

Paperclips

Donations will be accepted through July 21 and will benefit The Family Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

You can drop supplies off at the following locations:

Sons Chevrolet Columbus - 3615 Manchester Expressway

Sons Ford Auburn - 2305 S. College Street

Chatt-a-Hoots: July Home Games at Golden Park Stadium - located at 4th Street in Columbus Sat. July 8 Fri. July 14 Sat. July 15 Fri. July 21



WTVM will also host a one-day drop-off at our station on July 20 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.