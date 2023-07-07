Business Break
American Little League 10U softball team headed to state championship

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 caught up with the American Little League 10U softball girls in their last practice before they head to the state championship.

The team heads out to Rabun County to represent District 8.

For most of the girls on the team, this is their first state appearance.

First base Sarah Berry says lifelong friendships is what makes the team so successful.

“We’re crazy sometimes and we’re friends because we’ve all played together in the past,” said Berry.

And here’s a word for the competitors from 2nd base Rilee Simmons.

“I want them to know that they should be afraid because we’re really good like really good.”

Congratulations on your district win, now bring home the big prize!

And don’t forget to stay with Sports Leader 9 as we’ll cover highlights from the tournament.

