Auburn Fire Dept. on scene of gas main break near Martin Luther King Dr.
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Fire Department is currently on the scene of a gas main break.
The scene is at Martin Luther King Drive - near Byrd Street. The fire department is evaluating the gas main break.
Martin Luther King Drive is temporarily closed to traffic.
Avoid the area until Auburn Fire Department has cleared the scene.
