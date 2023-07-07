City of Eufaula set to host Juneteenth freedom day celebration

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Eufaula is gearing up for its Juneteenth freedom day celebration later this month.

The event is set for Saturday, July 22 in Downtown Eufaula from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and according to the flyer there will be:

Games

Bouncy Houses

Juneteenth History

Food Vendors

Arts, jewelry, and craft vendors

Gospel Singers and choirs

Blood pressure readings

The event is for everyone of all ages.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.