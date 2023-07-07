City of Eufaula set to host Juneteenth freedom day celebration
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Eufaula is gearing up for its Juneteenth freedom day celebration later this month.
The event is set for Saturday, July 22 in Downtown Eufaula from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and according to the flyer there will be:
- Games
- Bouncy Houses
- Juneteenth History
- Food Vendors
- Arts, jewelry, and craft vendors
- Gospel Singers and choirs
- Blood pressure readings
The event is for everyone of all ages.
