Columbus Restaurant Week set to begin mid-July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Restaurant Week is set to begin soon and our stomachs are already growling.

What is Columbus Restaurant Week? A celebration of local dining where food lovers can indulge in Columbus’ culinary scene as restaurants offer prix–fixe, signature menus at exceptional prices.

Restaurant week will run from July 17 - July 23.

A few restaurants participating include:

The Animal Farm

The Black Cow

Caffe Amici

The Farmhouse

Moe’s Original BBQ

Mabella

Saltcellar

Tuesdays

To look at the full list of participating establishments and their menus, click here.

Columbus Restaurant Week’s beneficiary is The Giving Kitchen - a non-profit providing emergency assistance and support to food service workers.

