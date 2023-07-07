Columbus Restaurant Week set to begin mid-July
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Restaurant Week is set to begin soon and our stomachs are already growling.
What is Columbus Restaurant Week? A celebration of local dining where food lovers can indulge in Columbus’ culinary scene as restaurants offer prix–fixe, signature menus at exceptional prices.
Restaurant week will run from July 17 - July 23.
A few restaurants participating include:
- The Animal Farm
- The Black Cow
- Caffe Amici
- The Farmhouse
- Moe’s Original BBQ
- Mabella
- Saltcellar
- Tuesdays
Columbus Restaurant Week’s beneficiary is The Giving Kitchen - a non-profit providing emergency assistance and support to food service workers.
