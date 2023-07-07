Business Break
Columbus Restaurant Week set to begin mid-July
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Restaurant Week is set to begin soon and our stomachs are already growling.

What is Columbus Restaurant Week? A celebration of local dining where food lovers can indulge in Columbus’ culinary scene as restaurants offer prix–fixe, signature menus at exceptional prices.

Restaurant week will run from July 17 - July 23.

A few restaurants participating include:

  • The Animal Farm
  • The Black Cow
  • Caffe Amici
  • The Farmhouse
  • Moe’s Original BBQ
  • Mabella
  • Saltcellar
  • Tuesdays

To look at the full list of participating establishments and their menus, click here.

Columbus Restaurant Week’s beneficiary is The Giving Kitchen - a non-profit providing emergency assistance and support to food service workers.

