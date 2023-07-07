News Leader 9 talks with CSU first female president

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Barriers are being broken in the Fountain City, through one school’s search for a new leader.

Columbus State University has it’s first ever female president. She will be the sixth person to lead the school that’s been offering four year degrees since 1965.

Dr. Stuart Rayfield is the first woman to be president of CSU, but she is no stranger to the campus.

‘’I’m over the moon about being back at Columbus State University,’' she said.

Rayfield is an Alabama native from Tuscaloosa. Prior to accepting the President position at CSU, she served as the University System of Georgia vice chancellor for leadership and institutional development.

Before that, she spent more than 10 years at CSU as a faculty member and administrator.

‘’But I’m thrilled to be coming back to be able to lead the institution into its next, and I think the people here are what make this university unique and the community,” Rayfield said. “And so I’m just glad to be back and be a part of it.’'

Rayfield has held multiple interim president roles. In 2019, she served as the interim president of the University of West Georgia, but now she’s got that permanent job at Columbus state.

‘’The interim roles that I have held each one of them were unique, and I enjoyed every one of them and learned so much. It is going to be nice to come on a campus that I love so dearly and to be able to really make some permanent strategic decisions that carry the institution forward,” she said.

Rayfield says CSU students can expect to see plenty of her on campus, and for her to put them first, focus on creating an environment where they can learn and become who they want to be.

‘’This presidency will allow me to really be strategic and think about higher education, its relevancy, and how we contribute to the greater Columbus Chattahoochee Valley community, and so I’m I’m thrilled to be able to have a more long term impact on an institution that I love so much,” she said.

Rayfield said she is elated to see students arrive in the fall, and that she plans to stay for the long haul.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.