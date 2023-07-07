Fountian City Classic to host Inaugural Scholarship Luncheon July 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ten Class of 2023 high school graduates are getting financial help before they take their journey to college.

The Fountain City Classic is hosting its first Scholarship Luncheon at the Green Island Country Club in Columbus on Saturday, July 8.

Money awarded to the graduates will range from $1,500 to $2,500.

Those receiving the funds will be recognized for their academic achievements, leadership and community involvement.

Georiga State Representative Teddy Reese will be the event speaker.

Congratulations to all the graduates.

