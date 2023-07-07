Business Break
Ft. Moore hosts Airborne graduation

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT
FT MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of soldiers in our area jumping and earning their wings today, on the same week as America’s birthday.

More than 400 men and women graduated on Fort Moore this afternoon from the U.S. Army Basic Airborne course, designed to turn service members from all branches into paratroopers.

In this third and final week, students must successfully complete five static line jumps from an aircraft. Some are “combat jumps” where they have combat equipment and then “Hollywood” ones are jumps without the equipment.

The graduation was on the drop zone of today’s final jump.

“For the legacy of the Airborne, its a really huge deal. There’s a lot of pride in the airborne community especially with the training that these students go through, it’s hard strenuous training and for their grandchildren, their sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, cousins and all of that. There’s a lot of pride that comes with it to continue on those generations of airborne troopers,” says Company Commander of Bravo Company 507 Tyler Welch.

Today’s graduation was on the drop zone of today’s final jump and on the same week as the 50th anniversary of the all-volunteer force!

