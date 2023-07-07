Business Break
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker cited for driving 88 miles per hour, police say

Kirby Smart gives final press conference ahead of title game!
Kirby Smart gives final press conference ahead of title game!(WRDW)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia Bulldogs linebacker has been cited for speeding.

Freshman linebacker Samuel M’Pemba was cited for speeding Wednesday morning. He was allegedly driving 88 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone in Oconee County. He was in a 2020 Dodge Durango at the time of the citation.

M’Pemba was one of the highest-rated recruits in the nation before coming to UGA. The Missouri native, who went to high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, also had offers from schools such as Notre Dame and Alabama. He did not play last season for the Bulldogs.

The citation is just the latest in a string of traffic incidents involving Georgia football players. The most dramatic was a crash that killed staffer Chandler Louise LeCroy and player Devin Willock. Star defensive end Jalen Carter plead no contest to charges in connection with the crash, although he was not blamed for the crash. LeCroy was allegedly driving more than 104 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone at the time of the crash.

Willock’s family a $40 million law suit alleging UGA had “negligent entrustment of a vehicle to Chandler LeCroy.”

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested in February on charges of racing and reckless driving.

Head Coach Kirby Smart defended the program at SEC Media Days in March, saying “Our guys do make mistakes. That historically is probably going to happen when you’re 18 to 22 years old.”

M’Pemba is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 7.

