Columbus PD investigating deadly Motel 6 shooting on Victory Dr.
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A deadly shooting investigation at a motel in south Columbus is underway.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened at Motel 6 on Victory Drive.
Officials say one person is dead from the shooting.
CPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive. One person deceased #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 7, 2023
No details at this time on any arrests or the motive.
