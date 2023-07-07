Columbus PD investigating deadly Motel 6 shooting on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A deadly shooting investigation at a motel in south Columbus is underway.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened at Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

Officials say one person is dead from the shooting.

CPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive. One person deceased #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 7, 2023

No details at this time on any arrests or the motive.

