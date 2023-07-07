Business Break
Columbus PD investigating deadly Motel 6 shooting on Victory Dr.

Heavy police presence at Motel 6 on Victory Drive
Heavy police presence at Motel 6 on Victory Drive(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A deadly shooting investigation at a motel in south Columbus is underway.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened at Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

Officials say one person is dead from the shooting.

No details at this time on any arrests or the motive.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on the active investigation.

