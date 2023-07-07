Lee County Sheriffs to accept donations of school supplies

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting school supply donations from July 17-31 to help local teachers in the county.

They will accept drops offs of new, unopened supplies at their office located at 1990 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL.

You can donate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A few of the school supplies they are asking for include:

Number two pencils

Erasers

Pen (blue or black)

Glue Sticks

Expo Dry Erase Markers

For each individual teachers wish list of school supplies click here.

If you desire to give your supplies to a specific teacher, write the teacher’s name, school and grade they teach on the outside of the bag with the supplies inside.

