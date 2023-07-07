Business Break
Lee County Sheriffs to accept donations of school supplies

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting school supply donations from July 17-31 to help local teachers in the county.

They will accept drops offs of new, unopened supplies at their office located at 1990 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL.

You can donate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A few of the school supplies they are asking for include:

  • Number two pencils
  • Erasers
  • Pen (blue or black)
  • Glue Sticks
  • Expo Dry Erase Markers

For each individual teachers wish list of school supplies click here.

If you desire to give your supplies to a specific teacher, write the teacher’s name, school and grade they teach on the outside of the bag with the supplies inside.

