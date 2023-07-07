Lee County Sheriffs to accept donations of school supplies
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting school supply donations from July 17-31 to help local teachers in the county.
They will accept drops offs of new, unopened supplies at their office located at 1990 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL.
You can donate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
A few of the school supplies they are asking for include:
- Number two pencils
- Erasers
- Pen (blue or black)
- Glue Sticks
- Expo Dry Erase Markers
For each individual teachers wish list of school supplies click here.
If you desire to give your supplies to a specific teacher, write the teacher’s name, school and grade they teach on the outside of the bag with the supplies inside.
