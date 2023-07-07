Business Break
Man charged with trafficking drugs in Fort Mitchell
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fort Mitchell man was arrested on trafficking drug charges on Friday, June 30 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Lorenza Madden was charged with trafficking marijuana and cocaine.

Officers stopped a vehicle on June 30 in Fort Mitchell. According to officials, they recovered 18 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of marijuana, $84,000, and two weapons during the traffic stop.

