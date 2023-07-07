FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fort Mitchell man was arrested on trafficking drug charges on Friday, June 30 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Lorenza Madden was charged with trafficking marijuana and cocaine.

Officers stopped a vehicle on June 30 in Fort Mitchell. According to officials, they recovered 18 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of marijuana, $84,000, and two weapons during the traffic stop.

Man charged with trafficking drugs in Fort Mitchell (Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)

