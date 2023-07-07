Business Break
Michaels to celebrate children of servicemembers by awarding scholarships at Ft. Moore

Michaels to Celebrate Scholar Recipients at Fort Moore July 12
Michaels to Celebrate Scholar Recipients at Fort Moore July 12(Source: Michaels Educational Foundation)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation is celebrating the children of servicemembers living on Fort Moore.

The Michaels Organization will host a ceremony honoring 13 children of servicemembers, who have been awarded college scholarships for the 2023/2024 academic year, that live in the on-post housing The Villages of Fort Moore.

The ceremony is set to take place on July 10 at 12 p.m. at the National Infantry Museum - located at 1775 Legacy Way in Columbus.

In total, Fort Moore resident scholars received more than $100,000 for the upcoming academic year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

