Michaels to celebrate children of servicemembers by awarding scholarships at Ft. Moore

FORT MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation is celebrating the children of servicemembers living on Fort Moore.

The Michaels Organization will host a ceremony honoring 13 children of servicemembers, who have been awarded college scholarships for the 2023/2024 academic year, that live in the on-post housing The Villages of Fort Moore.

The ceremony is set to take place on July 10 at 12 p.m. at the National Infantry Museum - located at 1775 Legacy Way in Columbus.

In total, Fort Moore resident scholars received more than $100,000 for the upcoming academic year.

