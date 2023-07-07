Northern Georgia sewage spill impacts on the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After high numbers of E. Coli were detected in the Chattahoochee River near Atlanta, several parts of the river were closed down during the July 4 holiday weekend.

Closures on the Chattahoochee River started Friday, June 30 near Fulton County. The closures spread from six miles to 15 miles within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The spill is not posing any health issues in the area of the river between West Point Lake and Lake Eufaula.

“We have jurisdiction over 48 miles and 15 of that are affected by this spill,” said Natalie Downey, the interim executive director for the Chattahoochee River Conservancy.

15 miles of the Chattahoochee River is closed due to extremely high amounts of E. Coli bacteria detected in the water after a spill from a Fulton County wastewater treatment facility, Big Creek Water Reclamation.

“The initial readings were over 300 times the amount for safe water recreation,” Downey said. “It was from that regular water quality testing that we found elevated results.”

While 30 miles north of the spill remain open for recreation at the park, The Chattahoochee Valley area is not seeing any problems from the spill.

Most of the 17 testing locations across Georgia and one in Alabama, including Lake Oliver and the Eddy at Waveshaper Island, meet water quality standards.

“So far, we have not seen any significant change in our test results,” said Beth Wheeler, the chief of planning resources and education for the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Local non-profit, Chattahoochee River Conservancy, tests weekly for E. Coli in the river to keep a tab on the water quality in the area.

“Thanks to dilution helping some of the problem, it’s not expected to affect our area significantly,” Wheeler said.

For those downstream of the spill, in areas like Columbus, Lake Harding and in West Point Lake Area, Henry Jacobs with the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says we shouldn’t be concerned.

“It’s a big river. There’s a lot of water flowing through it and it’s able to dilute issues like a sewer spill like this one.” he said.

Jacobs also said this is a great example of why river advocacy groups like the riverkeepers are important.

“In this case, the Chattahoochee Riverkeepers were able to help identify there was a sewer spill occurring. The testing, it was able to activate a local response, and I know folks are working to fix the issue. They’re working hard,” he said.

The Chattahoochee River Conservancy group tests the lakes and rivers beginning the week before Memorial Day up until Labor Day. Every Friday during the recreational season, the group posts updates on social media with results of E. Coli bacteria levels at 17 different locations.

