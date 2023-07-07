Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.(Maryland DNR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record-breaking invasive fish has been caught in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak Wednesday in Dorchester County when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.

Cook said he thought it was just an average fish when he first hooked it.

But when he netted it and measured it, the fish measured 36 inches long.

Officials said Cook weighed the fish on a certified scale, and it was a pound heavier than the previous snakehead record of 19.9 pounds.

The snakehead fish is an invasive species to the Chesapeake Bay area. Anglers are advised to kill any they catch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation
Columbus PD announces 8-night “Operation Honey Badger” results
2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect

Latest News

ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
2nd annual JBL golf classic interview with founder Jackie Leonard
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
A woman uses a fan to cool a child as they sit on a bench at Qianmen pedestrian shopping street...
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record