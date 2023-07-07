Scattered Weekend Storms, Some Strong Sunday?

We saw more in the way of scattered showers and thunderstorms today for your Friday. Those should end later in the evening hours, and lows will be in the 70 to 75 degree range again by morning. While we’re not expecting widespread fog tomorrow morning, watch for patchy areas of lower visibilities, especially near bodies of water and where heavy rain fell over the past couple of days.

We’ll see a little lesser coverage of storms for Saturday before the flow aloft increases for Sunday. This will join forces with moisture and instability to produce some stronger storms. Some of the thunderstorms may bring isolated spots of gusty winds and perhaps even a couple of large hailstones, but widespread severe weather is currently not anticipated. Keep it here over the weekend as we refine the forecast for you.

Either way, rain chances will increase for Sunday into Monday as well. High temperatures as a result of the cloud cover and rainfall will be primarily in the middle to upper 80s.

The big heat dome over the Southwest will try to exert itself here locally later in the week. While we won’t see the extreme triple-digit heat our neighbors in the southwestern part of the country are experiencing, rain chances will lower while highs will increase back into the lower to middle 90s.

Bottom line for Sunday’s severe weather threat: have a source of weather information handy. While a couple of storms may approach or exceed severe limits with winds and possibly some hail, a lot of us won’t experience severe weather, and no high-end severe weather or tornadoes are expected. Check out our WTVM Weather App for the latest as we go through the weekend!

-Meteorologist Dana Barker

