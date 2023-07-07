Business Break
Soldier with ties to Ft. Moore arrested in hit and run case

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A hit and run case that killed a 31-year-old woman, is linked to a soldier that may have ties to Columbus.

The accident happened back in May, in Tallahassee, Florida. Now the victim’s family is speaking out now that the soldier has been arrested.

“I couldn’t breathe, I was just torn, I was really torn to pieces,” says mother of Shandilya Shanita Hall.

That’s how Hall says she felt after hearing about the death of her daughter. She says she knew something bad happened when she got the phone call.

“He asked if I was her mother and I said yes, and I stopped him before I started talking, and I said if this is bad news let me pull over. He began explaining to me that my daughter was gone,” says Hall.

Hall says her daughter Shandilya Smith was walking near a busy intersection, but even after Smith’s remains were discovered, it was a mystery who may have done this.

“Once again, when it first happened, I really wanted to know who they were and I wanted to see their face, like what kind of person would do that and not turn around,” says Hall.

According to police, the person who hit Smith and the man facing charges is Manuel Holliday the second.

We weren’t able to confirm that he is stationed on for Moore, but were able to confirm through Tallahassee police that he is currently serving in the army.

Hall says once her family knew Holliday could be on Fort Moore, they posted signs near the base.

“How can you serve our country, and you do something senseless like this and not turn around,” says Hall.

Holliday is now in the Muscogee County Jail facing fugitive charges, we were able to also confirm he is expected to be extradited to Florida in the coming days to face charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing a death.

For Hall she says it’s closure, but she will never get her daughter back.

“She called everybody everyday, she sent inspirational notes to everybody. She was a loving, caring, and she was a character,” says Hall.

Hall says, she is not done fighting for her daughter, she is hoping to make sure laws are more strict when it comes to deadly hit and run accidents.

News Leader 9 will keep you posted on any other details when we get them.

