Troup County’s NAACP seeking resignation from school district superintendent

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County NAACP announced they are seeking the resignation of the school district’s superintendent.

On Friday, July 7, members of the organization will gather at Lafayette Square in LaGrange at 10:30 a.m.

Their argument includes the district’s lowest testing scores for public schools in Georgia.

They also claim “horrible discipline practices which negativity impact students of color.”

The message for removing Superintendent Brian Shumate is directed toward Governor Brian Kemp.

In March, Troup County’s NAACP hosted another press conference in which they pressured the investigator of LaGrange Police and Troup County Schools.

There has been some change in the police department since then.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

