Typical Summertime Weather for the Valley Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A very typical July day is expected for the Valley today. A mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures remaining hot and humid. Highs today are expected to top out in the low 90s, and if you have plans that take you out this afternoon/evening, have an umbrella handy with isolated showers/storms expected to develop. This rain coverage will not be widespread. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with hot and muggy temperatures in the low 90s. Rain coverage tomorrow will be very isolated so the majority of the Valley will remain dry with the exception of a few spots. Sunday the weather pattern switches up with scattered storms expected. The storms Sunday could feature damaging winds and hail, so stay updated with Storm Team 9 as we continue to watch for developments and bring you updates on air, online, and on the WTVM Weather app. The work week starts off rainy with around a 50% coverage Monday, but overall next week is looking drier across the valley.

