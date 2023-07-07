Business Break
WTVM Editorial 05/23/23: Riding For A Purpose

By Holly Steuart
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If it’s May, it’s time for another Scott’s Miracle Ride to benefit Columbus State University’s School of Nursing.

Scott Ressmeyer has created an important and unique fundraising effort and it deserves support from all of us.

In less than a month, Scott, who happens to be the co-owner of Country’s Barbecue, and his volunteer band of long-time motorcyclists will ride through America… making sure to reach all four corners of the continental U.S.

That would be the tip of northern Maine, western Washington State, the California border, and the southern-most tip of Key West.

Scott and his fellow riders love to ride, but for even the biggest bike enthusiast, this is a long and grueling ride.

But they do it because it gets results.

It’s all about the money.

The Miracle Ride wants to raise $300,000 to benefit CSU’s nursing program and its state-of-the-art labor and pediatric simulation lab.

The money will help pay for expensive life-like mannequins so nursing students can get realistic medical training on labor, delivery, and newborn care.

The technology that makes it possible is pricey.

But when the Miracle Riders tell their story in every town they visit, donations from around the country follow.

We can donate easily through the Community Fund or at the website for Scott’s Ride: rideformiracles.com

This is such an important project to support.

66% of infants who die in Georgia die in the neonatal period.

That’s why Scott’s Ride is so important.

Please help make this year’s Miracle Ride for CSU’s School of Nursing one to remember.

Our donations will make it possible for current and future nurses to master the technology that will help save more babies lives.

