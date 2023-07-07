Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

WTVM Editorial 06/06/23: What’s Important To You

By Holly Steuart
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new poll by the Wall Street Journal and the National Opinion Research Center shows a disturbing change in how Americans value or don’t value patriotism, religion, and the economy.

In these few weeks between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, you might think patriotism would be valued by a wide variety of Americans.

But the poll shows only 38% of those surveyed think patriotism is very important.

When the exact same poll question was asked in 1998, 70% said patriotism was very important.

That’s a very concerning drop in the importance of patriotism, but it’s not hard to understand, especially when less than half of Americans can correctly describe Memorial Day as a time to remember our military war dead.

The poll also shows a similar trend for religion.

In 1998, 62% of respondents said religion was very important to them.

But only 39% say that religion is important today.

On the economy, the Wall Street Journal poll paints a picture of pessimism.

Looking ahead to the next year, only 15% say they expect the economy to get better.

47% think it will get worse and 38% think the economy will stay the same.

Like any poll, these results are just a snapshot in time.

But the numbers ought to catch the attention of any American who values a strong, prosperous, and united, not divided, country.

At the very least, the poll gives us all another opportunity to think more deeply about what’s important to us and why.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Motel 6 on Victory Drive
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation
Columbus PD announces 8-night “Operation Honey Badger” results
2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect

Latest News

Columbus State University selects first female president
News Leader 9 talks with CSU first female president
Columbus State University selects first female president
Columbus State University selects first female president
WTVM Editorial 05/23/23: Riding For A Purpose
Northern Georgia sewage spill impacts on the Chattahoochee Valley
Northern Georgia sewage spill impacts on the Chattahoochee Valley
WTVM Editorial 05/23/23: Riding For A Purpose