Graduated seniors receive $13,000 in scholarship money

Money donated by local Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special group of graduated seniors received scholarships to help them pursue higher education earlier today.

More than 13 thousand dollars was donated from the Columbus chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. 16 students were honored by the fraternity at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church earlier today.

One mother talked about how this opportunity changed how she plans to get involved in the community.

“I’m going to be more diligent on having an ear that would listen and be able to donate back to the community because my child was a recipient. I guess when we have our binders on we’re not as involved because we are not a recipient of those organizations, but going forward not only will I be participating more, but encouraging others as well,” says La’Cheryl Smith.

All of us here at News Leader 9 say congratulations and good luck in your futures!

