Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job

The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.(Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in the United Kingdom says she is struggling to find employment because of her tattoos.

The New York Post reports that 46-year-old Melissa Sloan previously found work cleaning toilets but she hasn’t been able to find a similar job since.

“I can’t get a job,” Sloan is quoted in the Daily Star. “I applied for a job cleaning toilets, but they won’t have me because of my tattoos.”

Sloan said she has 800 tattoos on her body.

The mother of two reportedly first started getting tattoos at the age of 20 and quickly became hooked.

Despite her struggles with employment, Sloan told The Mirror that she still gets about three new tattoos a week, saying she could be addicted.

Sloan said she has inked over some of her old tattoos three times, creating a multi-layered collage across her face.

“I probably have the most tattoos in the world, and if not, then at the rate I’m going I probably will have it in the end,” she is quoted as saying.

Sloan believes it’s her facial tattoos that cause people to judge her. She said she has been banned from a pub and from her children’s school because of her tattoos.

But despite the troubles she has faced, she plans to continue to get tattoos and possibly end up in the Guinness World Records.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation
Columbus PD announces 8-night “Operation Honey Badger” results
2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
Manchester Expy wreck
Traffic on Manchester Expy in Columbus blocked due to accident

Latest News

Police presence in Arbor Pointe in south Columbus
Police presence in Arbor Pointe in south Columbus
Shooting in Gwinnett County
Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say
CPD missing person Violet McKinley
89-year-old critically missing Columbus woman located in Dade City, Fla.
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom