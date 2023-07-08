Business Break
Mostly Sunny Saturday, but Rain Coverage Increases Sunday

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with hot and muggy temperatures in the low 90s. Rain coverage will be very isolated so the majority of the Valley will remain dry with the exception of a few spots.  Sunday the weather pattern switches up as the flow aloft increases. This going to lead to rain during the day, and stormy conditions tomorrow night. There is a chance for severe weather and the main threat for the Valley is the potential for damaging winds and hail. The stormy weather will last into the morning hours of Monday, and conditions calm down later in the day. After the rain coverage Sunday and Monday, the Valley dries out for the rest of the work week. This is due to an area of high pressure that will try to push its way into our area which will increase evening highs back to the mid 90s. Stay with Storm Team 9 for updates on the rain coverage tomorrow.

