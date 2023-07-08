Pioneer Little League 12U & 16U softball teams head to state

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fans and family gathered to celebrate at Britt David Park on Friday morning where the Pioneer League 12U and 16U All-Star softball teams received the royal treatment.

The two groups are headed up to Rabun County for the state tournament.

A police escort got them started on their 3-and-a-half-hour drive. The River Dragons and Chatt-A-Hoots also came out to show their support for the teams.

For some, it’s their first time, but for Alexis McClain, this will be her third in a row.

“I want to win state, go to the world series and everyone have a positive attitude. The pressure is more. It’s going to be a little bit harder than what we were going against,” McClain said.

We wish both teams the best of luck in the tournament!

