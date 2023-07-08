1 person injured in south Columbus shooting, investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A south Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 3500 block of Gazebo Way in Arbor Pointe Apartments, injuring one person.

We are investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of Gazebo Way. One person injured #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 8, 2023

Details on the individual’s condition and arrests made are limited at this time.

