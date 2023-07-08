Business Break
1 person injured in south Columbus shooting, investigation underway

Police presence in Arbor Pointe in south Columbus
Police presence in Arbor Pointe in south Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A south Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 3500 block of Gazebo Way in Arbor Pointe Apartments, injuring one person.

Details on the individual’s condition and arrests made are limited at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we bring you the latest.

