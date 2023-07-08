Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at the Motel 6 in Columbus was in recorder’s court this morning.

Jaboree Boone-Scott is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Today it was announced he will be held without bond.

Boone-Scott was arrested Friday for allegedly killing 47-year-old James Mitchell.

No word yet on why the shooting happened.

The next hearing will be Tuesday at 8 a.m.

