Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at the Motel 6 in Columbus was in recorder’s court this morning.

Jaboree Boone-Scott is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Today it was announced he will be held without bond.

Boone-Scott was arrested Friday for allegedly killing 47-year-old James Mitchell.

No word yet on why the shooting happened.

The next hearing will be Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

