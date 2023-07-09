Annual Phoenix Initiative/Tommie Robinson Camp held at Central High

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Saturday morning, both boys and girls gathered in the central freshman academy gym for the 3rd annual Phoenix Initiative/ Tommie Robinson Youth Football and Cheer Camp.

Each year several kids can come out and attend a free camp filled with high-quality coaching and techniques.

For Robinson, a hometown guy who has excelled on the biggest of stages, and the camp director, it means everything to come back home each year and give back to his community.

“It’s an opportunity for us to come back and reach back and give back to our community by giving them an outlet. We’re going to have motivational speakers. We’re going to give them skills, and skills that they can use when they go back to their prospective teams, via cheer, football or flag, or whatever. You know we want to give something back. We got a group of people here that care about kids. You know coaches in all those different fields, and we all have the same mission. To give back to the youth here in Phenix City, Alabama,” Robinson said.

Camp coaches aimed to teach additional knowledge on how to help break down the game, one shared what he hoped campers would take away from their time participating in the camp.

“Relationship with the coaches, who have given back and they’re seeing first hand how people have been very successful from this community, like Tommie Robinson one of the top coaches in the country giving back, Mayor Eddie Lowe from Phenix City another graduate of Phenix City giving back. And the children are learning character, integrity, sportsmanship, and leadership from these men who could be anywhere in the country right now, but have chosen on a Saturday morning to be here for the children,” Ben Finley, camp coach and sponsor said.

As mentioned several former central standouts assisted with the camp, for one he says it’s a full circle moment to come back and help instill in his community.

“I mean this is where it all started for us all. For a lot of us, who left here and did some things. And I think this is just good exposure for the kids. Sometimes you can see something that is tangible, and you can grow from that. As opposed to someone telling you something, You’ve got to see it from somewhere, it’s so far-fetched. But no, you can get it, and you can see the same people came where you from that made it and did some of those things. It’s just a lot easier,” Cordaro Howard, former NFL player, Central and Georgia Tech great and camp coach said.

