Eighth Annual Chattahoochee Classic International Basketball Showcase underway

By Tony Reese
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s not every day you get to see or hear about an international team playing in your town.

But Saturday evening, fans had the opportunity to come out to northside high school and see some international teams take on travel ball teams and even some soldiers from Fort Moore.

Southeast Select Basketball Organization in partnership with the Elite Sunz organization played host to the youth sports lions out of Belgium.

On Saturday night, the team took on Skills Sports Academy out of Hinesville Georgia.

The game was pretty contested but coach Jeff Williams led his teams past the Belgians in explosive fashion.

The end result saw the Sunz walking away with a 65 to 54 win.

Following the game the team took a picture together to commemorate the event.

Southeast Select Basketball Organization President Trey Giles tells us how he and his organization were able to pull off the event.

“This is the 8th annual Chattahoochee Classic, we’re featuring two teams from Belgium that flew over here to participate in this tournament. We have a total of 14 teams, all the way from girls from eighth grade all the way up to high school boys and you know this professional team from Belgium competing,” Giles said.

During halftime there was also a performance from a local dance club pretty princess pearls to keep folks entertained.

Giles says the Belgium teams were first discovered playing in Montgomery years ago, and since then they have come back to be a part of the tournament and he looks to keep the tradition going for years to come.

On Sunday, the classic will also be hosting a 3-point contest with a cash prize if you think you got game, you may want to consider signing up.

”There will be an opportunity to compete for this trophy, as well as a $100 dollar cash prize. It will be a 3-point shootout contest. ten dollars to enter. The winner will receive a hundred-dollar cash prize and this beautiful shootout trophy,” Giles said.

The tournament will tip off Sunday with the team from Belgium playing at one o’clock. Registration can be done on sight at northside high school where the tournament is taking place all the way up until two o’clock Sunday.

Giles’s Southeast Select Girls team will also be competing in the middle school girls’ championship game Sunday at 2 p.m. following the contest.

For more information on Southeast Select, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.

