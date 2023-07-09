Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

No winner in Saturday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $650 million

An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no...
An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing. (MGN)(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.

The new jackpot for Monday’s drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, Powerball officials said Sunday. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The $650 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $328.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in Arbor Pointe in south Columbus
16-year-old killed in south Columbus shooting in Arbor Pointe Apartments
The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
Soldier with ties to Ft. Moore arrested in hit and run case
Soldier with ties to Ft. Moore arrested in hit and run case
Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court
Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

"Insidious: The Red Door" debuted #1, followed by "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and...
‘Insidious 5’ topples ‘Indiana Jones’ before ‘Mission: Impossible’ launches
"Insidious: The Red Door" debuted #1, followed by "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and...
Box office: Horror film "Insidious 5" tops "Indiana Jones"
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when Biden meets UK politicians and royalty
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during their first...
No. 1 Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre