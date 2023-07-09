Business Break
One year later: family of Sybearria Paige gather in her honor

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today marks the one year anniversary of the murder of a young Columbus mother.

26-year-old Sybearria Paige was killed after a dispute between 21-year-old Brooklyn Johnson.

In honor of Sybearria, her loved ones gathering earlier on the street in Columbus where she lost her life.

Green and white balloons head towards the sky as they were released from the hands of Sybearria Paige’s family. Loved ones, including 2 of Sybearria’s four children, reminiscing of fond memories of their mother.

Paige died on Trask Drive where police say the mother was shot and killed by Johnson. Her mother, siblings, and best friends are still mourning her loss, but her mother Alfreda Jernigan says she will always have her back.

“Sybearria, I love you and you know I love you so much. I’ve got your back till the end, till the day I lay my head to rest. I love my child, I miss her, and I’ve got her back, 100,” says Jernigan.

Paige’s family visited her burial site at Evergreen Memorial Park in Columbus.

