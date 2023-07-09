Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stormy Sunday, Drier Monday, Heat Building?

NEW FORECAST DATA IN; LESS RAIN MONDAY, MORE HEAT TO END NEXT WEEK
Upper Air Forecast for Friday
Upper Air Forecast for Friday(WTVM)
By Dana Barker
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After rain and storms again on Saturday, the evening and nighttime look to be fairly tranquil across the area. Low temperatures should again be in the lower 70s for most areas.

Tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a 2/5 “slight” risk for severe weather. Storms later in the day may produce isolated spots of damaging winds and perhaps some large hail. Outside of the storms, highs will top out around the 90 degree mark. Some forecast models are hinting at an organized area of storms coming through by early evening, bringing the peak of the severe threat. Only a few isolated spots may truly experience severe weather tomorrow in the form of winds and perhaps a large hailstone or two.

After the system moves through Sunday night, the atmosphere will be worked over and may not recover as originally thought on Monday. For that reason, we have dropped rain chances substantially to start the work week and bumped temperatures back up to around the 90 degree mark as a result.

The huge dome of high pressure that has been bringing relentless heat to the Southwest and southern Plains states may start to influence our weather more by later in the week. As a result, forecast high temperatures have been bumped up into the middle 90s. If the high pressure looks to have even more of a grip on the area, a few select spots may see highs in the upper 90s by the end of the week. The high pressure will also decrease rain chances as well, making for a drier week ahead than what we’ve seen over the past few days.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Police presence in Arbor Pointe in south Columbus
16-year-old killed in south Columbus shooting in Arbor Pointe Apartments
Soldier with ties to Ft. Moore arrested in hit and run case
Soldier with ties to Ft. Moore arrested in hit and run case
Manchester Expy wreck
Traffic on Manchester Expy in Columbus blocked due to accident
Man charged with trafficking drugs in Fort Mitchell
Man charged with trafficking drugs in Fort Mitchell

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Mostly Sunny Saturday, but Rain Coverage Increases Sunday
Next 5 Days Rainfall Forecast
Scattered Weekend Storms, Some Strong Sunday?
Planner Today WTVM
Typical Summertime Weather for the Valley Today
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra