Stormy Sunday, Drier Monday, Heat Building?

After rain and storms again on Saturday, the evening and nighttime look to be fairly tranquil across the area. Low temperatures should again be in the lower 70s for most areas.

Tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a 2/5 “slight” risk for severe weather. Storms later in the day may produce isolated spots of damaging winds and perhaps some large hail. Outside of the storms, highs will top out around the 90 degree mark. Some forecast models are hinting at an organized area of storms coming through by early evening, bringing the peak of the severe threat. Only a few isolated spots may truly experience severe weather tomorrow in the form of winds and perhaps a large hailstone or two.

After the system moves through Sunday night, the atmosphere will be worked over and may not recover as originally thought on Monday. For that reason, we have dropped rain chances substantially to start the work week and bumped temperatures back up to around the 90 degree mark as a result.

The huge dome of high pressure that has been bringing relentless heat to the Southwest and southern Plains states may start to influence our weather more by later in the week. As a result, forecast high temperatures have been bumped up into the middle 90s. If the high pressure looks to have even more of a grip on the area, a few select spots may see highs in the upper 90s by the end of the week. The high pressure will also decrease rain chances as well, making for a drier week ahead than what we’ve seen over the past few days.

