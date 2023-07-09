Stormy Sunday Evening, Heat Turns Up This Week!

We’re currently tracking some showers and thunderstorms moving into the area from the west. We’ll see waves of showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Our current thinking on the severe weather threat is that it will not be as great as originally thought. While one or two storms may approach severe limits with strong wind gusts, widespread or noteworthy severe weather is not anticipated.

The storms should come to an end early Monday morning, giving way to more isolated activity through the daytime hours. The greatest chance of showers and storms on Monday will reside in our far southern counties near a frontal boundary that will move through during the day. Highs will be primarily in the mid to upper 80s.

After a couple of rain-free days and highs in the lower 90s by midweek, the high pressure system that has been bringing record-breaking triple digit heat to the Southwest will start to expand eastward toward our area. Highs will reach the middle and perhaps upper 90s by the end of the week into the weekend. Moisture will remain prevalent as well, and when combined with the hot temperatures, could push heat index values well into the 105-110 range over parts of the area by the weekend. Little relief will be had during the overnight hours as low temperatures will only be in the mid 70s.

Current indications are shower and thunderstorm chances will increase by early next week, but we have plenty of time to refine the forecast as we get closer. For now, hot temperatures for the end of the week into the weekend will be the headline grabber!

