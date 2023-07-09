Business Break
Stormy at Times Today, but the Heat and Dry Weather Returns this Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Today Forecast and Hourly Rain Chances
Today Forecast and Hourly Rain Chances
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More in the way of the rain today for the Valley with stormy conditions at times. The good thing to note is that yesterday the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) had the Valley in the area known as a “slight” risk which is a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather conditions, but today the SPC has updated that issuing, downgrading the Valley to the “marginal” risk which is level 1 out of 5. The rain today will start early with light passing showers, mainly isolated to our southern counties before more stormy weather moves through this evening. The main threat from the storms today will be pockets of damaging wind gusts. Conditions dry out slightly overnight, but another round of showers and storms will move through tomorrow morning during your commute to work. The Valley dries out for the rest of the work week. This is due to an area of high pressure that will try to push its way into our area which will increase evening highs back to the mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

