Yai Day in the Park held to commemorate Quoyai Shorter

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Saturday afternoon, an event was held to commemorate the life of a former Smiths Station star athlete.

Yai Day in the Park was held at the Smiths Station Sportsplex in honor of Quoyai Shorter who was slain years ago by way of gun violence.

Up into this year, the event has been an annual camp referred to as “Do it for Yai Camp” and has been held at Smiths Station High School.

This year camp coordinator and professional basketball player Airen Brooks hosted a five-on-five tournament to honor his lost loved one alongside Shorter’s family.

I think the most motivation this year is knowing that the person that did end his life, is no longer out in the same world that we are in. So I feel like that itself has lifted a huge weight off our shoulders as a family. And I feel like this year we can focus on celebrating him, rather than the person who took his life,” Shonna Shorter, Quoyai’s sister said.

Man, it means a lot man, just because of him and the type of person he was you know he was real loving. I specifically chose this park because this is where me and him used to come a lot you know... I really couldn’t think of anything better else to do, you know what I’m saying I normally have the camp. But this year, I wanted to get the community more involved and stuff like that. So what’s better than you know to host a tournament you know what I’m saying to honor his soul,” Brooks said.

Following the tournament, all the teams participated in a tribute and balloon release in honor of Quoyai.

