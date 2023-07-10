Business Break
Car chase involving GSP ends in crash in Columbus

Sources say the car then hit the JRC Fabrication building.
Sources say the car then hit the JRC Fabrication building.(Source: WTVM)
By Erin Rogers and Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A driver is injured following a car chase with Georgia State Patrol in Columbus.

Officials say the driver was initially flagged during a traffic stop on 2nd Avenue - but the driver then sped away from authorities. The car chase ended on 9th Street and 9th Avenue in Columbus.

Our crews say the car chase ended when the vehicle was hit from the back and crashed into the JRC Fabrication building.

“He ran from the traffic stop. The trouper was actually behind one of the Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies. He caught up with him and was able to pin him right here,” GSP Sergeant First Class Katie Thompson said.

A driver is injured following a car chase with Georgia State Patrol in Columbus.
A driver is injured following a car chase with Georgia State Patrol in Columbus.(Source: WTVM)

Our sources say the suspect was pulled out of the car and was taken on a stretcher shortly before the suspect’s car caught fire.

The suspect’s identity is also unknown at this time.

Georgia State Patrol says this is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

