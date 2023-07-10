Chopping it up with Manchester Phenom Justus Terry

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - Do you recall seeing that viral tweet of Justus Terry? Who at the time was an upcoming freshman at Manchester High School?

That tweet went on to blow up and put Terry on the national stage. Offers started flying in from all over the country.

Now, the 6′5 275-pound Manchester phenom five-star offensive lineman is ready to take on his sophomore season, that’s right sophomore season, at Manchester this fall.

“It’s been good you know, I didn’t plan on blowing up. It was just a workout picture. Actually, I wasn’t going to post a picture, but my brother said hey man I think you need to post a picture. And when I posted it instantly my phone just started ringing and you know it went from there,” Terry said.

One of those offers coming from the back-to-back national champs.

“It means a lot, because coming up I was a Georgia fan, you know being from Georgia. I always liked Georgia, and they’ve been there since the picture first blew. I got the offer as soon as the picture first took off so. I mean they’ve been there since day one so I love Georgia,” Terry said.

He’s already committed to the G. But Terry says he and his guys are just getting started.

“This year I want a championship, you know we’ve been playing together since rec, it’s a brotherhood you know, all of us are sophomores going into junior year, so we have two years left. and I just want a championship man we working hard for it,” Terry said.

Terry has a secret that he revealed to us that helps elevate his game.

“One of my arms is longer than the other, you know I had to figure out how to work with it,” Terry said

He already has decided what he wants to pursue at the college level and in life.

“I hope to major in business when I go to college and open up a lot of barbershops around the world. And have generational wealth and have money flowing from generation to generation like kids, kids,” Terry said.

Oh yeah, did I mention the five-star athlete is a whole barber?

“You know it’s been a year now, and I just decided to pick up the clippers and get to work,” Terry said.

Cutting and football go hand in hand in Terry’s family. He treats each person’s head similar to how he plays the game.

“You know I just really take my time and steady the head as I go little by little so I won’t have many mistakes. As of right now, I’m pretty good at it,” Terry said.

Terry’s talent speaks for itself with the clippers, he uses his cutting skills as a confidence boost.

“It means a lot because now that I know I have many blessings that God gave me you know many talents and I’m just glad that I have a talent, have this talent,” Terry said.

Many may wonder with such a busy schedule playing both football and basketball for Manchester when does Terry find time to cut?

“On my off time, you know I just pick up the clippers and whenever I have the energy to, I just go cut hair,” Terry said.

All in all, Justus Terry is what many would call a generational talent. To those around him, he’s just “Jay”

But for those that want to get to know him...

“If you really want to get to know me, ask the people around them, they’ll tell you how I really am,” Terry said.

Terry has recently been ranked as the number 7 overall defensive tackle in the ESPN Jr. 300 Class of 2025.

Last month, he attended Under Armour’s Future 50 event down at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

This young man’s future is bright, we wish him the best of luck this season and with his career to come.

