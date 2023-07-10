Columbus’ city hall building to open soon in Uptown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’s new City Hall building in Uptown is preparing to open up soon, with some city offices already operating from the new location.

Parks and Recreation, along with Human Resources from the city of Columbus, are now operational at the new location, which is the old Synovus Complex downtown.

The mayor’s office, along with the city manager’s, and city council, will be open on July 18. The $50 million purchase and renovation deal was signed back in 2021.

Synovus will continue to operate a bank in the building and pay rent to the city until next July.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson calls the move a key component in a plan to meet the needs of a growing city.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.