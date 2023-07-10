Drier and Warmer Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the rainy weather the Valley saw earlier this morning, the Valley transitions into a dry weather pattern for the next few days. The muggy air is getting dragged east with the cold front that brought the rain earlier today, setting up calmer and drier conditions for the rest of this evening. Clear skies tonight will lead to temperatures in the morning in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday will feature sunny skies and drier air, so evening temperatures will be warming up to the low 90s. There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower, but nothing that should be of concern. Wednesday’s forecast setup is the same as Tuesday’s but highs will be slightly warmer in the low to mid-90s. The muggy air returns Thursday, increasing the rain coverage slightly, but the best coverage is forecasted this weekend. Temperatures this week track with the July average in the low to mid-90s.

