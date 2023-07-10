Business Break
Fort Moore resident scholars receives more than $100K in scholarships

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Children of some Fort Moore service members were recently awarded scholarships.

The organization that manages the privatized housing for service members stationed at Fort Moore hosted a ceremony recognizing the achievements of 13 students.

This year, the Michaels Organization Education Foundation awarded a record-breaking $1.8 million in scholarships to residents living in communities the foundation owns or manages.

In total, Fort Moore resident scholars received more than $100,000 for the upcoming academic year.

