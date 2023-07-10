Shooting investigation underway on Meritas Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation that has left one person injured is underway in Columbus

Police say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Meritas Drive.

A shooting investigation is underway in the 4200 block of Meritas Dr. One person injured #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 10, 2023

No word on the condition of the victim or any arrests being made.

Stay with us as we gather the latest on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.