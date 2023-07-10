Business Break
Shooting investigation underway on Meritas Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation that has left one person injured is underway in Columbus

Police say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Meritas Drive.

No word on the condition of the victim or any arrests being made.

Stay with us as we gather the latest on this incident.

