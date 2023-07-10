Business Break
INTERVIEW: Keynote speaker of "I Am Enough" Teen Summit speaks more on Columbus event

INTERVIEW: Keynote speaker of “I Am Enough” Teen Summit speaks more on Columbus event
INTERVIEW: Keynote speaker of “I Am Enough” Teen Summit speaks more on Columbus event
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It can be tough being a teenager right now. There’s so much influencing our young people, from social media to peer pressure and much more.

Parents looking for an event to inspire and empower their young daughters do not have to look any further. A special event called the “I Am Enough” Teen Summit is coming.

Keynote speaker Dana Richardson joined News Leader 9 in-studio to share more about this event. Watch her full interview below:

