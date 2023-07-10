Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court
Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot near Crawford...
3-year-old injured after allegedly shooting himself near Crawford Rd. in Phenix City
Police do not cross
Man found dead near Georgia Welcome Center in West Point
Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
BizPitch Competition 2022
StartUP Columbus announces third annual BizPitch Competition
FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on...
New York City should be held in contempt over conditions in Rikers Island jail, federal monitor says
Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Punishments for destruction of sea...
Nesting sea turtle dies after being hit by vehicle, officials say