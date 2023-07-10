Man found dead near Georgia Welcome Center in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Point Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead near the Georgia Welcome Center.

On July 9, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for service referencing a welfare check of what witnesses believed to be a person laying in the roadway - near the Georgia Welcome Center exit onto 85 northbound.

Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive Hispanic man with a single gun shot wound to the chest area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Lockhart from the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-586-8005.

