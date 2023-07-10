Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man found dead near Georgia Welcome Center in West Point

Police do not cross
Police do not cross(MGN online)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Point Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead near the Georgia Welcome Center.

On July 9, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for service referencing a welfare check of what witnesses believed to be a person laying in the roadway - near the Georgia Welcome Center exit onto 85 northbound.

Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive Hispanic man with a single gun shot wound to the chest area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Lockhart from the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-586-8005.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court
Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court
Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase
Police presence in Arbor Pointe in south Columbus
16-year-old killed in south Columbus shooting in Arbor Pointe Apartments
Yai Day in the Park was held at the Smiths Station Sportsplex in honor of Quoyai Shorter who...
Yai Day in the Park held to commemorate Quoyai Shorter

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather on the Go
One year later: family of Sybearria Paige gather in her honor
One year later: family of Sybearria Paige gather in her honor
One year later: family of Sybearria Paige gather in her honor
Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase