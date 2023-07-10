Business Break
'My son was the typical 17-year-old boy,': Mother of south Columbus shooting victim speaks

By Katrice Nolan and Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mother of a 17-year-old shooting victim spoke out after her son was killed late Friday night in Arbor Pointe Apartments.

The mother of six says she is unclear about why it happened to her son as investigators are still trying to decipher what transpired.

Friday night’s shooting was not the first to happen in the apartment complex. However, this occurrence was the first deadly one.

17-year-old Bobby Lyons was shot the night of July 7 and transported to Piedmont Hospital, where he underwent surgery and later died the next Saturday morning.

People who live in the area say it’s usually quiet due to the many senior citizens living in the area. Residents say they were shocked to hear bullets being fired and someone dying.

One man, who didn’t want to be identified, says 17 is too young.

“17. Nobody got no business playing with guns. And to even be in situations like... I don’t know. It’s just crazy,” said the man. “Sometimes they just act out on senseless dumb stuff and stuff that can be talked about with a conversation, and I just feel like they act real dumb.”

News Leader 9 spoke to the victim’s mother over the phone, and she sent a statement saying,

