Rainy start to Monday, Turning drier and hotter rest of workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the workweek is starting off soggy, it won’t stay like that all week. In fact, a lot of the workweek looks very hot and mostly dry.

Rain around on this Monday morning along with clouds will be followed up by a drier afternoon as more sun mixes into the sky. A few pop up storms are possible during the afternoon mainly south and east of Columbus and Phenix City. Highs will be in the mid 80s; a few upper 80s are possible.

Rainy to start Monday, but it will be drying out this afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight. A few showers are possible, but will be isolated in nature. Watch for fog in spots Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Summertime heat is back starting Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It won’t feel quite as humid Tuesday and Wednesday, but with only a 10-20% chance of rain it will get hotter. Highs Tuesday afternoon reach the low 90s with mid 90s Thursday.

Not quite as muggy Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Another surge in humidity comes our way late in the week as we hold onto the heat. Eventually the chance of storms rises a little bit each day starting Friday. Highs will be well into the 90s this weekend, but it will feel hotter with the humidity. At this point, another drying trend is expected starting early next week.

