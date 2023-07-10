Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say

It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona was hospitalized after falling into a hole while walking to her mailbox.

First responders in Prescott Valley said they received a call for a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot-deep hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive.

Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court
Suspect charged in Motel 6 shooting appears in recorder’s court
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot near Crawford...
3-year-old injured after allegedly shooting himself near Crawford Rd. in Phenix City
Police do not cross
Man found dead near Georgia Welcome Center in West Point
Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase

Latest News

This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured a day after his escape
MCSO Scam Alert Notice
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam calls
Cole Allen died by suicide in October 2021 – his parents are using their grief to battle the...
Listening to America: Suicide
Fort Moore resident scholars received more than $100K in scholarships
Listening to America: Suicide