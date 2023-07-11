706 Day block party to be held in Woodruff Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus will soon be celebrating 706 Day.

The event is set to take place on July 27 in Woodruff Park - located at 1000 Bay Avenue - from 4 - 9 p.m.

706 Day, hosted by DJ Cashflow, of 98.3 the Beat, is a local block party created to promote unity in Columbus and surrounding cities.

This free event will feature several local music artists and performances, vendors, entertainment, food, and games.

