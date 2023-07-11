Business Break
706 Day block party to be held in Woodruff Park

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus will soon be celebrating 706 Day.

The event is set to take place on July 27 in Woodruff Park - located at 1000 Bay Avenue - from 4 - 9 p.m.

706 Day, hosted by DJ Cashflow, of 98.3 the Beat, is a local block party created to promote unity in Columbus and surrounding cities.

This free event will feature several local music artists and performances, vendors, entertainment, food, and games.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

